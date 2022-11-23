OnePlus Black Friday Sale 2022 – Deals on OnePlus Smartphone

For this Black Friday Sale, we are announcing new bargains. Many e-commerce behemoths, as well as a few smartphone manufacturers, have announced discounts for this sale. We now have the new Black Friday Sale paired with the Cyber Monday Sale, which will provide further reductions for this holiday season.

When it comes to providing the best of the best discounts on smartphones, Amazon has excellent deals on OnePlus devices. According to Amazon’s statement, practically all of the OnePlus devices, as well as its smartphone accessories, would be heavily discounted during this sale. We’ve got you covered with all you need to know right here.

Black Friday Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

If you’re thinking about purchasing a new OnePlus smartphone, you can have the flavor of the flagship smartphone together with premium features at a terrific price. There are several versions available, ranging from the older flagships to the new top-level flagship.

OnePlus 10 Pro for $549

When we look at the full OnePlus smartphone portfolio, the new OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most recent top-end flagship smartphones. After its first release, this smartphone was priced at a premium of $799.

However, the smartphone’s price has been drastically reduced for this holiday season. According to the ad, the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone would be priced at $549.

When it comes to specs, this smartphone offers a plethora of options. Starting with the display, this smartphone has a larger 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Panel with a top resolution of 1440p.

On the chipset front, this smartphone includes a newer, quicker Qualcomm chipset known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This speedier processor is paired with faster LPDDR5 RAM of up to 12GB capacity, as well as up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, we have a 48MP Sony IMX 789 sensor on the back, which is paired with a Samsung JN1 50MP sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. OnePlus has also collaborated with Hassleband to improve photo quality.

OnePlus 9 for $299

The OnePlus 9 flagship smartphone’s price has been reduced to $299. This smartphone includes the most recent flagship features, such as a Snapdragon 888 SoC CPU, a quicker 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone also has a slightly larger screen, measuring 6.55 inches in size.

This panel supports FHD+ resolution as well as a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. On the photography front, this smartphone features a 50MP primary camera sensor on the back, as well as a 50MP Ultra wide-angle sensor.