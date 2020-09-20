OnePlus buds will work better with the new OnePlus app

Android has a lot of excellent budget offerings in terms of earbuds. Most of them lack functionality due to the absence of any form of an app to be used for customization. So, to make their wireless buds standout from other average offerings, recent reports say would be releasing the Oneplus buds app. The app will help bring in more functionality to the buds and improve user experience on all Android devices.

OnePlus buds features and Price

OnePlus buds come with a 13.4 mm dynamic driver and a Bluetooth 5.o connectivity. It also comes with a type-c port that can help charge up the device super fast. An approximate 10 minutes charge can give up to 10 hours of battery life. And when fully charged, the Buds can offer 30hours of music playback.

It also has IPX4 certification and low latency mode for gaming. Though, this mode is only available in OnePlus devices. Many other features of these buds are also limited to OnePlus devices that make the usage scenario restrained. It has been priced at Rs 4990 in India.

OnePlus Companion app

The lack of a companion app means that only OnePlus users could take full advantage of the wide array of features of the buds. Therefore, OnePlus decided to launch an app that will work on all android devices and unlock the functionality that they have been missing. This will also enable firmware updates and gesture control for these buds. At present, the buds are not available to be installed on all devices. But, soon, it will be made available.

