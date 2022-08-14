OnePlus co-founder tweet hints about its upcoming ‘OnePlus foldable’

This year we will be getting to see a slew of foldable for this year. Some brands have already remarked their footprint on the Foldable smartphone world including brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola, and even Samsung.

Although these Chinese smartphone makers except Samsung have been already working on foldable and now been launching more iteration models for it.

However, with these all brands yet another Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus is building up its Research and Development team for the innovation of its new foldable to the game. With that being set, let’s not get into what OnePlus is up to with its new foldable

OnePlus Foldable hinted co-founder Pete Lau

There have been many leaks and rumors floating around about OnePlus working for building a foldable. Although there was no such confirmation coming out about it, things got a little interesting after OnePlus’s co-founder Pete Lau himself posted a tweet showing the foldable hinge for a smartphone thus, it leaves all of us with a hint about OnePlus foldable! You have a look at his tweet down below:

What do you think this is? 😉 pic.twitter.com/vrT2pzQ7jX — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 12, 2022

This is a folding hinge mechanism of a folding phone and it also makes it quite clear that this new unnamed foldable by OnePlus will be having similar folding design inspired by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. As we mentioned, the name for this foldable is yet to be confirmed.

What are the expected features for this foldable by OnePlus?

Although there is nothing much coming out from Pete Lau about the specification part since we can compare the OnePlus smartphone with its sister company Oppo and as a fact that most Oppo smartphones usually look quite the same as OnePlus phone (like Oppo Reno and OnePlus 10 series).

So as Oppo is already into the foldable and has it’s foldable named Oppo Find N, The chances are that this new foldable by OnePlus will also be sharing similarities with this foldable but with small tweaks.

We can say that this OnePlus foldable will feature a flagship chipset onboard which will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc and will also be coupled with a faster LPDDR5 RAM of up to 12GB capacity with a faster UFS 3.1 internal storage of up to 256GB of capacity.

Unlike other foldable like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, for this foldable also we will get to see a cover screen coming with FULL HD Resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and then an internal screen supporting QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the charging side, we may get to see a faster-wired charging as well as a wireless charging system too. On the software side, maybe we will get to see OnePlus moving with its traditional Oxygen OS for this foldable and may add some tweaks to support a foldable.