This guide focuses on how to play Pokemon Go. Pokemon GO is a mobile app game, but we can play the game on PC as well using different methods. Pokemon Go is an iPhone and Android game that is rapidly spreading across the globe, and we have got all the tips, tricks, and cheats that you will need in order to catch them all.

Pokemon Go relies on the GPS position of your phone, mixed with AR, to send you off on journeys across the globe to catch the Pokemon that appear at various geographic locations. Pokemon Go uses your phone’s GPS coordinates to move your character, meaning that you have to explore different areas of the real world in order to find wild Pokemon and other goodies.

Pokemon Go uses GPS coordinates because your character in-game walks on the map of the real world according to your physical location. Unlike classic Pokemon titles, Pokemon Go uses the phone’s GPS and Augmented Reality features to make Pokemon appear around you, just like in the real world. Pokemon Go is free to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and there is an option to buy items within the game using either real-world cash or PokeCoins that you have collected through playing.

After downloading the game from the respected app stores, you can open up Pokemon Go and you will see, that now, you can play Pokemon Go from your desired location, which you have chosen before. The game can now be synchronized to your phone step counter so that you will not have to keep the app open at all times. Get Your Steps Pokemon Go introduced Adventure Sync, a mode that gives you multiple ways to play without actually opening the app.

Switch AR Mode off and just play around the game world, and you will find that catching Pokemon is easier since the environments are consistently similar. Consider turning off the augmented reality interface: It is cool to see Pokemon in the real world, but the camera uses up more battery and the constant motion makes it harder to catch Pokemon. If you accidentally hit a Pokemon, you can use the flee icon on the upper-left of your screen to return to the main map.

Pokemon Go requires that you stand up, get off your couch, and go out into real-world locations to fill up important items, compete in Gym and Raid battles, and, of course, capture wild Pokemon. Officially, Pokemon GO is available only on Android and iOS devices, since it is classified as a mobile game, people started finding solutions for each issue and enjoying doing unique things on PC using certain methods.