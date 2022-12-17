Samsung to launch Galaxy A series phone under Rs. 10K price

After making great success within the mid-range as well as on the flagship series. Right now, it’s time that the Korean smartphone giant is working towards launching and concentrating on the budget smartphone series which will be coming under the price tag of Rs. 10,000.

So, if you are looking for a new smartphone under the price tag of Rs. 10,000 then you should have a look at it here we have got you covered with every detail you should be knowing:

Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphone under Rs. 10K

If we go by the leaks, it’s been said that we will get to see two new A-series smartphones which will be launched with a price tag of Rs. 10,000.

Talking about the model name, this budget-friendly smartphone will be named as Samsung Galaxy A04 and also a Samsung Galaxy A04e.

This series smartphone will be adding to the existing Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone which was launched back in October with three different color options including Green, White, and also Orange.

Also, we will get to see a new dedicated RAM feature called the RAM Plus feature which will be allowing users to add more virtual RAM space to the smartphone to provide better and more efficient working.

Let’s get into more detail about the specifications now! We don’t have any definite information regarding the smartphone’s internal hardware, but if we compare it to the existing A04s, we can conclude that these three phones will have roughly comparable specifications board.

What did Samsung Galaxy A04s feature?

When it comes to the Galaxy A04s specifications, it has been stated that this smartphone has a larger screen that is around 6.5 inches in size and supports a peak resolution of up to HD+ as well as a faster refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

On the chipset side, it’s been said that we will get to see this smartphone feature a budget-friendly yet efficient chipset onboard.

Now moving to the camera side, here the smartphone is said to feature a bigger 50MP main camera sensor which is again coupled with a 2MP depth camera sensor and also a 2MP Macro camera as well.

On the storage and RAM side, its smartphone featured three different storage options including 32GB then you will get 64GB, and also a 128GB storage variant as well. Also, the storage is actually capable to support expandable support for up to 1TB.

On the battery side, the smartphone features a bigger battery of up to 5,000 mAh in capacity.

Will the specification of the Samsung Galaxy A04s and other A04 smartphones be similar?

Although the specifications will be influenced by the A04s smartphone in order to deliver a wonderful phone for such a low price, there will be a little variance in hardware as it will be a differentiating element among these three smartphones. There is currently no information available on the precise differences between these three smartphones.