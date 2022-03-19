OnePlus Nord 3 could outperform flagship OnePlus 9 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8100

The future OnePlus Nord 3, like the Nord 2, is expected to be powered by a Mediatek chipset. This time, the company will adopt Mediatek’s top offering, the Dimensity 8100, which should make the OnePlus Nord 3 even more powerful than the OnePlus 9 Pro, which would be powered by that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus Nord 3

Among the most recent Digital Chat Station leak, the OnePlus Nord 3 would have a significantly larger 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone, like its predecessor, is anticipated to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and may even include an alert slider.

The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC will power the OnePlus Nord 3, together with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The phone will not have a microSD card slot, but it will have twin nano SIM slots with 5G network capabilities on each.

According to the software, the phone will most likely arrive with Android 12 and a bespoke OxygenOS 12 overlay on top.

The OnePlus Nord 3’s triple back camera will have a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. The smartphone is also rumored to include at least a 16MP selfie camera and 4K video recording capability.

OnePlus Nord 3 competitors

The OnePlus Nord 3’s on-paper features are nearly comparable to those of the Realme GT Neo 3, which is set to launch on March 22 and is touted to be one of the world’s first smartphones to arrive with 150W fast charging technology.

Pricing is likely to be the sole difference aspect between these two handsets, and we expect the Realme GT Neo 3 will be somewhat more reasonable than the OnePlus Nord 3.

Conclusion:

It seems like OnePlus has been making their transition towards bringing more such flagships killers for us. But, killing its own flagship? Well, it’s a OnePlus thing that certainly killed its own flagship at a point.

Both Qualcomm and MediaTek work with different styles, so definitely it will be so cool to see how the smartphones powered with these chipsets will be performing in real life. As of now, let’s wait for the official launch of the OnePlus Nord 3.

