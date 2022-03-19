OnePlus 10 Pro India launch teased out officially – Specifications listed on site

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India has been the talk of the town for several days. The release date was also disclosed on the internet. The firm has now openly hinted at the coming of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. It did not, however, provide the exact date of its launch. Remember that the smartphone was initially made available in China earlier this year.

Official teaser for OnePlus 10 Pro India launch

The company used its official Twitter account to preview the arrival of the OnePlus 10 Pro in the nation. It did not reveal the phone’s identity. The tweet does, however, indicate “Something10ng strong is coming!” which leads us to assume that it is none other than the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. Separately, a separate webpage for the OnePlus 10 Pro has gone online on the official site, revealing crucial features and color possibilities.

Specifications for OnePlus 10 Pro

According to the official website, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in two colors: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The phone will also include Hasselblad cameras and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The phone will also sport a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display based on LTPO technology with a dynamic refresh rate, according to the official site.

Given the aforementioned characteristics, we can reasonably infer that the Indian model of the OnePlus 10 Pro will have identical specifications to its Chinese cousin. As a result, it will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, wired charging at 80W Super Flash Charge, and wireless charging at 50W Wireless Flash Charge.

A 48MP Sony IMX789 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS will be available for cameras. The OnePlus 10 Pro will include a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies and movies. However, it is unclear if the Indian version of the OnePlus 10 Pro would run OxygenOS or ColorOS 12.1 like the Chinese one.

The launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro

According to rumors, the new flagship will be released on March 22 or March 24. We anticipate that an official debut date will be announced shortly, given that the brand has begun teasing its arrival. So, stay tuned for additional information on the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India.

Conclusion:

As far as the latest leaks and rumors are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely going to become a great add-on to the entire flagship lineup and add more spice to the flagship smartphone competition.

The success of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be clearly dependent on its pricing, as it has to compete with other already succeeded flagships from Samsung and Apple.

