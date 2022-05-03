OnePlus Nord 3 Specification tipped online showing support for 150W fast charging

OnePlus appears to be on a roll, introducing a slew of new products. The OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and OnePlus Nord Buds were all announced lately.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be the next member of the Nord series. According to rumors, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be released in India shortly.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be released in India.

Despite speculations of an impending debut, OnePlus has yet to formally confirm or announce the OnePlus Nord 3. Mukul Sharma, a popular tipper, is said to have noticed the OnePlus Nord 3 on the official OnePlus India website. However, there were no photographs of the impending Nord phone on the web page.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors about the OnePlus Nord 3. Previous speculations claim that the phone will be released in July. However, there is no substantial proof of the same. It’s better to take it with a grain of salt until we get official teasers or additional details.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/eg9LqWQanK — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 2, 2022

Expected Features for OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus 10R 5G introduced superior 150W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology. According to reports, the new OnePlus Nord 3 is based on the recently introduced Realme GT Neo 3, which was also released lately. According to rumors, the OnePlus Nord 3 will take a few crucial specifications from the Realme GT Neo 3.

For starters, the next OnePlus Nord 3 is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120hz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor is believed to power it, along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging is also recommended.

According to certain rumors, the next OnePlus Nord 3 may also include the 150W rapid charging function. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

A triple-camera configuration with a 50MP main shooter is also mentioned. An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper, similar to the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3, have also been proposed.

There will also be an under-display fingerprint sensor and the standard connection choices. The OnePlus Nord 3 will most likely ship with Android 12. More features are likely to be revealed in the following days.

Also Read: