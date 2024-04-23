OnePlus India has been making its way to top headlines be it from to stopping its retail operations within the Indian smartphone market to even launch their new OnePlus 10 phone in Solar Red variant, after making its way to top headline, OnePlus India has got another reason to make its way to the top headlines and this time it’s going to be something which is going to benefit the you as buyer too, you already have read it in title, it’s nothing else but infact OnePlus’s new smartphone, the Nord CE 3 is now launching for an amazing discount making it the right phone for you!

And this is something which will be bringing a smile to those smartphone buyers who might have previously missed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone discounts, and this time it gives another chance to you, if you are someone who is looking to upgrade to a new smartphone tech, so without any further ado, let’s take a jump into the details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Recieves Best Discount for the Amazon Sale – Best time for Smartphone Upgrade?

For the people who aren’t aware, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is among the strongest competitive smartphone within the Indian midrange smartphone market and made its way to launch back in June of 2023and fast forward to almost a year, right now it has become the best phone for the people who have been looking for an upgrade.

Previously, OnePlus already announced the first ever price cut back in November and now the same has happend where now the Nord CE 3 coming with the another price slash now.

What’s the price? If you are looking at the price tag now! Now if you are keeping your eye on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 coming with 8GB of total RAM combined with 128GB of internal storage then yes you can it starting price of Rs. 22990 which is like around Rs.4000 less as compared to the launch price of around Rs. 26,000. Isn’t it the right steal deal for you?

And it doesn’t end up here! But infact you get further more discounts if you happen to use ICICI as well as the HDFC bank cards so here Amazon India is offering additional price slashes on using these cards which brings the pricing further down to as low as just Rs. 20,990 that’s a whooping Rs. 6,000 ALREADY!

However, if you are someone who is looking to upgrade the storage, yes you do have the option to go with the extra storage where you can get the 256GB of internal storage variant too.

That was all about the pricing side, if you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with the smartphone, then let’s take a look into the specification side and features of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 – Specification and Features

Starting with the specification side first, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes with the bigger 6.7-inch panel on the front side where you get a Fluid AMOLED Panel which again comes with a faster 120Hz of refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered with the latest new Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC which again can be combined with upto 12GB of RAM and also is combined with 256GB of internal storage too. Moving to the camera side, the smartphone comes a trio housed camera where you get a 50MP main sensor coming with OIS as well as EIS anf also you get a 8MP of Wide Angle sensor and a 2MP Macro sensor too and on the front side you get a 16MP front selfie camera too.

Moving to the battery side, the smartphone comes 5000mAh battery out of the box which can be charged with a faster 80W wired charging and also you get the support for faster 5G connectivity too.