OnePlus Nord Watch Moniker Spotted Online – Soon to be launched!

Following the debut of the original OnePlus Watch in India, last year OnePlus is now planning to offer a new Nord-branded wristwatch to target the affordable wearable market.

We just learned about the Nord Watch’s potential release, and new evidence implies that it might happen shortly. Here are the specifics.

OnePlus Nord Watch – New leaks and Rumors

Mukul Sharma (aka stufflistings) recently posted to Twitter to reveal that the OnePlus Nord Watch moniker has been found on OnePlus India’s official website.

So yes, the OnePlus Nord Watch is coming up too 🔥. Have spotted the moniker on the official website (India).

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 15, 2022

This suggests that the Nord smartwatch might be available in India shortly. If this occurs, it would be OnePlus’s second Nord wearable, following the Nord Buds, which will be the first TWS earbuds under the Nord brand. These, along with the OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, will be available in India on April 28.

It is worth noting that, other from the name, no further information regarding the claimed Nord-branded wristwatch was accessible on the website.

The presence of the Nord Watch wording on OnePlus’ official website, on the other hand, hints that the firm may soon begin teasing the device in India. We may expect it to be released later this year, possibly alongside the OnePlus Nord 3.

In terms of specifics, nothing is known about Nord Watch’s essential specifications and functions. Nonetheless, we can anticipate that the wristwatch will have health and fitness capabilities, heart-rate tracking, a blood oxygen monitoring sensor, and other functions.

It is also believed to be a low-cost product, with prices ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000. We urge and caution you to use this information with caution until the business officially confirms the Nord Watch in the coming days.

Conclusion:

OnePlus has been in the watch industry for quite some time! And, similarly, the brand has entered the budget premium smartphone category by offering us additional Nord series smartphones.

With that, it appears that the same will happen with the watches. The OnePlus Nord Watch will undoubtedly compete with other smartwatch manufacturers like as Realme, Noise, Xiaomi, and many others.

One of the most important factors here will be its software! Given that OnePlus is already recognized for giving a superior software experience with its OnePlus smartphone and smartwatch, it’s safe to assume that we’ll see some strong software-packed features at a reasonable price.

