OnePlus Nord Watch to be sold in India soon

OnePlus India is planning towards launching its new affordable smartwatch lineup which is the new OnePlus Nord watch.

Going with the latest reports, it’s been said that this OnePlus Nord watch will be sold for reasonable pricing and also will be coming with great features onboard.

If you are also among the users who are looking to get a new smartwatch, especially a new budget-friendly smartwatch from OnePlus, then you should definitely checkout this post. Here we have brought all the details you should know about the OnePlus Nord watch.

OnePlus Nord Watch- Features

If we go with the latest reports, it’s been said that we will get to see this smartwatch from the OnePlus feature some new latest smartwatch specifications.

On the display side, we will get to see a bigger 1.78-inch screen which will be an AMOLED screen and will be supporting a 60Hz refresh rate.

Here the display can bright up to 500 nits, which is more than enough for you to watch the content on the screen in direct sunlight.

This new OnePlus Nord watch will also be featuring different health-centric features which also include 105 different sports modes and also will be coming with 100 different watch faces which is integrated within the OnePlus health application.

Adding more details about the connectivity side, we will get to see this smartwatch by OnePlus will feature new health-centric sensors like SPO2 sensor, Step Count sensor, Sleep Track Monitor, and also Stress Monitoring system.

Talking more about the connectivity side, this new OnePlus Nord watch is expected to feature the latest connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.2 onboard.

As of now, there are details we have so far! We still have less idea about the design language of the smartwatch.

However, the previously launched OnePlus Smartwatch came with a circular design, so probably we will get to see this smartwatch again to feature a circular design. However, we will have to wait a little longer to see what this OnePlus Nord watch will be featuring.

Talking about the battery side, we have reports claiming that this OnePlus Watch can last up to 10 days and also can last up to 30-days in Standby time.

Expected pricing for OnePlus Nord Watch

Let’s now talk about the pricing for this upcoming OnePlus Nord watch. If we go with the latest reports, it’s been said that the pricing for this smartwatch will be on the lower budget side.

However, we will get to see this smartwatch being launched for even a smaller price budget of below $159 as the previously launched OnePlus Watch from 2021 was launched for this mentioned pricing.