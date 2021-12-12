OnePlus stops OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

The OxygenOS 12 upgrade for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been purportedly halted until OnePlus fixes the faults that have been reported by customers. The Chinese tech behemoth has also reportedly made a statement addressing the delay of the Android 12-based update’s rollout. Many customers said that the update did not include all of the promised features, while others claimed that many of them were removed. The OxygenOS 12 upgrade for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was released as an over-the-air (OTA) update earlier this week.

Following reports of glitches and issues, OnePlus has reportedly suspended the release of the OxygenOS 12 upgrade for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. After addressing all of the faults that consumers have reported, the smartphone maker may re-release the update soon. “We are aware of the issues created by the OxygenOS 12 update, and our software team is working to resolve them,” OnePlus told Android Police in a statement.

"This software update will be paused, and a fresh iteration will be released as soon as possible." The most recent Oxygen OS update promised system-level upgrades and functionalities, as well as some user interface modifications.

With the new version, users will be able to move between multiple layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, with the gallery intelligently recognising the best-quality images. Work-Life Balance will be available once the update is ready, and users will be able to switch between Work and Life modes via a Quick Setting. The update also stated that it would include some new design elements and animations. New textures have been added to the app icons. Each mode may be customised with app-specific notification settings, and each mode can be activated by a variety of factors, including location, Wi-Fi network, and time.

Users have reported a slew of similar incidents on the internet. GSM Arena reports that the business has finally acknowledged the issue and decided to halt the rollout. OnePlus should release a fresh, improved update soon, and perhaps this time it will be stable.

