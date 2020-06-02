Online Learning Platform Coursera Offers Free Certificate Courses to College Students

02 June 2020, India:

Online learning platform Coursera is offering free certificate courses to college students. The startup has launched this program to help students amid Coronavirus. Many students are impacted by campus closures due to the Coronavirus.

College and university students around the world can learn and earn certificates on Coursera for free. Current undergraduate, graduate, or recently graduated students with a verified school email can sign up to get free access to over 3,800 courses, 150 Guided Projects, 400 Specializations, and 11 Professional Certificates. They can enroll in programs for free until July 31 — no credit card required. Once enrolled, they will have until Sept. 30, 2020, to complete the programs.

After Sept. 30, 2020, students will continue to have free access to Guided Projects — a hands-on learning experience.

Students have to visit this page and follow the necessary details to get the free courses.

(Source – Coursera)