Oppo India announces 5G smartphones supporting Airtel 5G Plus

It’s not new that we have the Indian government working with telecom sector companies to boost up and work to bring 5G into the country. Already during the IMC event, we have telecom giants like Airtel and Jio who have already showcased their 5G capabilities, and also soon the testing of their 5G spectrum has already started right now.

However, after the official announcement of the 5G capabilities within the country we have a lot of announcements coming from many smartphone makers. The list of announcements also includes Oppo India which has finally announced its list of 5G smartphones that have been already launched in India and it will be supporting the lately unveiled Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel India is one of the telecom operators which has promised to 5G services within the country under a new branding called the Airtel 5G Plus. Also, it’s been said that Airtel 5G Plus will be available initially in 8 cities and the users who have capable smartphones and living in these 8 cities will be able to use this service.

Talking about 5G smartphones! If you are also an Oppo 5G smartphone user, then have a look at this article as here we will be taking a deep dive into Oppo India’s announcement.

Oppo 5G smartphones which will support Airtel 5G Plus

So, if you are using Oppo 5G smartphone and you are living the eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi, then you can make use of this 5G service soon.

We already have a confirmation coming from Oppo India which claims that: “We at OPPO have worked tirelessly to guarantee that all our 5G-enabled handsets are geared to support 5G growth,” stated Oppo India in a tweet that Airtel reposted.

As a piece of good news! We already have a list of smartphones revealed by Airtel India which shows the smartphone models which will be supporting Airtel’s 5G spectrum.

Talking about the Oppo smartphones, the list of Oppo 5G which will be supporting Airtel 5G Plus includes almost all of the 5G phones like:

Oppo Reno 8 Pro,

Oppo Reno 8,

Oppo F21s Pro,

Oppo K10,

Oppo F21 Pro, and

Oppo A74

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7

Already, Airtel has confirmed that they have started rolling out their 5G services in India in selected 8 cities. However, to be among the Oppo users to use this service in these mentioned cities, you just need to directly use the service without any need for software updates.

However, this is not the same case with other smartphone manufacturers! As we have Realme where it’s been said that they will be rolling out a new update to support 5G services on their handset.