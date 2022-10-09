Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop Leaks hints Microsoft is favoring Intel Processors

Technology giant, Microsoft is right around the edge to launch the refreshed model of the 2022 Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop where there will be a bigger upgrade on the specification as well as the feature side of this laptop compared to the previous year’s laptops.

Before the official launch itself, we already have a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about this Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop! One of the major leaks which have been following around about this laptop is that Microsoft is favoring Intel-based processors for their laptops instead of going with AMD’s processor. To know more about this upcoming Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop, here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing:

Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop – Leaks and Rumors

Soon, it’s been speculated that Microsoft will be refreshing its lineup of Surface Laptops and also Surface Pro Tablets, and even a Surface Studio is expected to make its release this year and will feature a lot of new specifications and features for this year.

Alongside the launch of these Microsoft products, we will also get to see Microsoft celebrating its 10th anniversary of building Surface laptops. The first ever Surface product from Microsoft was launched for the first time back on the 26th of October in 2012.

Microsoft Surface Laptops have already been known for their sleek design and also their touchscreen design coupled with flagship-level specifications and professional tools. However, to maintain this same set of features, we will get to see Microsoft announcing a very minute level of upgrade to their Surface laptops.

Leaked Specification

Talking about the leaked specification for Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop, it’s been said that for this time we will get to see Microsoft bringing a 13.5-i9nch display panel which will be supporting a peak resolution of 2256×1504 pixels and also will be supporting a peak density of 201 PPI. However, on the display side, there is not much of an upgrade being confined as it’s quite the same as the previously launched Microsoft Surface 4 Laptop’s display.

In the whole Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop lineup, we will also get to see a bigger screen variant which will be a 15-inch variant and will be supporting a little more Pixel resolution of up to 2496×1664 pixels.

As of now, we don’t have any more updates about the display panel and this display panel will be supported! However, we strongly believe that Microsoft will be sticking towards a 120Hz Dynamic refresh rate. All of these leaks come out from Aggiornamenti Lumia.

Surface Laptop 5 13.5"

Common for all variants:

– RES: 2256×1504

– 12th gen cpu (Intel EVO)

– Windows 11 Home

– Intel Xe Graphics (integrated graphics)

– BT 5.1 + WiFi 6 Variants:

– i5-1235U – 512GB SSD – 8GB RAM – BLACK

– i7-1255U – 512GB SSD – 16GB RAM – BLACK — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 7, 2022

According to the given leaks, the laptop will be supporting the latest Intel 12th Gen SoC and also will be certified with Intel EVO certification. The laptop will be featuring Intel XE Graphics as well.

Surface Laptop 5 15"

Common for all variants:

– RES: 2496×1664

– 12th gen cpu (Intel EVO)

– Windows 11 Home

– Intel Xe Graphics (integrated graphics)

– BT 5.1 + WiFi 6 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 7, 2022

Just like the 13.5-inch model, the 15-inch model will also be featuring the same chipset. However, these laptops will be featuring Intel XE Graphics onboard.

Microsoft favors Intel Chipset over the AMD chipset

Previously we saw, Microsoft launching the Surface laptops featuring an AMD chipset, but this year, we will get to see Microsoft settling with Intel’s new 12th Processor.