Oppo Pad Air Tablet with Enco X2 TWS earbuds to launch with Reno 8 series in India

Chinese tech giant again catches the latest headline after confirming a new set of products which will be coming on the 18th of July. The new set of products will include refreshed new models of flagship Enco earbuds, Reno series smartphones, and also a mostly awaited Tablet as well.

Oppo Pad Air Tablet

Tablets are built to provide the best education as well as an entertaining experience to all of us users out there. Although, the new tablet by Oppo also aims to provide such an experience to its users too.

Getting little inside hardware, we will be getting its power juice from a 680 chipset by Qualcomm which is built in 6NM architecture. To enhance furthermore, the company also provides its own “AI System Booster 2.1” which is efficient enough to provide the best-in-class multitasking capability to all of us. Low emission to avoid eyesight issues, the tablet does also come with the certification by TUV Rheinland

Oppo Enco X2

Enco flagship earbuds will be getting a new lineup in addition to this year with the all-new X2 series. Stunning features like active noise cancellation supporting the Dolby Atmos binaural Recording will be featured as well.

Getting a little more jargon side of the earbuds, you will find support for Pppo’s Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine which Oppo has built up with Nordic audio company Dynaudio. Alongside all these, the earbuds also get support for LHDC 4.0.

Reno 8 Series by Oppo

The new refreshed model, the Oppo Reno 8 series will get the main spotlight. Dimensity 1300 by MediaTek will be providing the power juice. On the front where we find the display for the smartphone, we will get to see a somewhat bigger 6.42 FHD+ AMOLED display and it gets its juice from the 4,500 capacity battery alongside 80W of fast charging. On the back where we find the camera, this new smartphone will be packing a unique trio camera setup with a main camera sensor of 50MP and supported by a 2+2 dual 2MP set of secondary cameras.

The bigger brother, the Oppo Reno 8 series will have a little better processor power, which will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset. On the front, the smartphone will be coming with a massive 6.7-inches FHD+ 120HZ AMOLED Display too. On the battery side, both of the smartphones will have the same capacity and fast charging capabilities as well.

Also Read: