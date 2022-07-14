Samsung India launches Galaxy M13 5G & M13 officially in India

You must have read the title we are covering today! Samsung is reportedly refreshing its midrange M series lineup by adding the latest M13 and M13 5G for this year. However, many such rumors and confirmations are floating around about the phone but now all the waits make a halt!

The 4G variants of the smartphone series come with 6.6 inches massive FULL HD+ supporting LCD display which is coupled with the 4G chipset, Samsung’s Exynos 850, however, the 5G brother has settled with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 5G chipset to showcase its 5G capabilities.

What does it power?

Let’s deep dive inside the smartphone from Samsung, here both of the brothers will have the same massive 6.6 inches FULL HD+ resolution LCD display in the front. The major difference we can notice is when it comes to its internal hardware where the 4G brother is coupled with an Exynos chipset whereas the 5G brother has settled something better which from Mediatek.

The processor within the smartphone gets its support from RAM and storage memory, here the smartphone is said to be featuring to set of configurations which will include a 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB storage space, and a bigger variant will be coming with the configuration of 6GB of RAM and coupled with 128GB of internal storage so its 2GB of extra RAM and double the storage you get in bigger variant. Alongside all these, Samsung has also done some software adjustments which lets‘ the smartphone support features like Ram Expansion with the help of internal storage space.

Now let’s get to the camera department, well click some awesome portraits, Samsung has got you covered here by providing the best-in-class midrange camera features, where the smartphone will be coming with a dual camera sensor which will have a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP secondary sensor.

To support and get better selfies, you can make use of a 5MP camera sensor here on the front. On the battery, charging and software side, both of the smartphones come with the same so-called 15W fast charging capabilities. Although, the battery capacity is different as the 4G variant has little more juice (6,000 mAh) compared to the 5G variant (5,000 mAh). On the software end, both will be coming with Android 12-based One UI out of the box, so you get the latest flavor of Android experience after your fancy unboxing.

What is the launched pricing?

Well, let’s now talk about the most important part here, the pricing! The 4G variant comes for the base price of Rs. 11,999 featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage option as well and the elder variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be coming for the price of Rs.12,999.

Now talking about the 5G variant, again it comes with two different versions which again includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage option is priced for Rs. 14,999 and the next higher variant which is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option is priced for Rs. 15,999, here you are offered with the same extra 2GB of RAM and the double amount of storage.

