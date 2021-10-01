Orlando Bravo owns Bitcoin and is bullish about it

Orlando Bravo, the co-founder of the equity firm Thoma Bravo owns Bitcoin. His statements show that he is very bullish about the future of cryptocurrency. Orlando thinks that the price of Bitcoin is going to increase significantly in the future. The reason why he believes this, is because of the very nature of crypto. He says that crypto is frictionless, decentralized and is something the young generation wants. All this makes it great, and it is here to stay.

Orlando Bravo is optimistic about Bitcoin

Orlando Bravo is a wealthy individual with a net worth of around $6.3 billion. This makes his positivity on crypto quite a game-changer. Even though Orlando specifically talked about Bitcoin, all this stands entirely true for good altcoins as well. In the Alpha conference on September 29th, he talked about Bitcoin and why he is bullish about it. Orlando asked everyone in the interview that “How could you not love crypto?” then he went on to talk about its benefits, as I mentioned in the introduction.

Orlando also said that blockchain is much better than the usage of data-based software no matter what you are building on top of it. And this makes sense due to the decentralized nature of blockchain and the immeasurable opportunities that it brings. It is pretty clear almost everyone thinks of blockchain of the future, no matter they are into crypto or not. Crypto is just an application of this new technology that is doing incredibly well today.

Why?

Orlando’s main logic behind his bullish sentiment was also this. He thinks that more people will be into crypto and blockchain in the future than they are today. And this is going to increase the price of BTC and other tokens with the network effect in play. Ultimately there will come a point when all these things will go mainstream and will be just as normal as the use of fiat currencies. Even now, the adoption has been marvellous. Big banks, firms, companies are investing tons from the reserves with the vision that this is the future, and they want to be a part of it.

