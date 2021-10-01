Dogecoin co-founder wants the Ethereum bridge to happen

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has previously proposed an Ethereum bridge that is going to enhance the functionality of the token. This is going to enable users to use it for NFTs and boost its adoption rates significantly. At present, Dogecoin is just a meme coin with a loyal fanbase that has stuck to it. But in the future, if Dogecoin wants to stay in the market, it needs to have some practical applications. The Ethereum bridge is going to help in that.

The Dogecoin Ethereum bridge

On 30th September, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, tweeted that an Ethereum bridge is going to help Dogecoin. It will allow NFT platforms for the use of Doge-ETH tokens which will be beneficial for the community. The kind of adoption that NFTs are seeing right now means that the Dogecoin Ethereum bridge will be a kind of a boon for the community. It will also give the meme currency a practical application and allow it to compete more thoroughly with other coins/tokens in the market.

The bridge will link the Doge and ETH blockchain and allow users to move smoothly between the two. It will allow them to transact in both sectors using ERC-20 Doge token contracts. It is important to note that at present, Doge is not very secure even though the developers are working on it. So, using it for transactions on a wide-scale basis is something I am personally sceptical about. But Vitalik Buterin is open to the idea of having a Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge which will surely skyrocket the price of the token.

Musk wants developers to work on Dogecoin

Even Elon Musk wants to boost the development of Dogecoin. He plans to make it more ready for transactions with increased block size and low transaction cost. This is why the entire community is even more bullish on cryptocurrency. The development of Doge to be more secure, fast, cheap while bridging with Ethereum can change this meme currency into something totally serious. We have to wait and see how things proceed, but as of now, they are good.

What are your thoughts on the Ethereum bridge, and will it be helpful for Dogecoin? And do you think Vitalik will implement this?

