OrthoFX secured$13 million, backed by Unusual Ventures

OrthoFX, a San-Fransisco based orthodontic startup, has now secured $13 million was backed by the SignalFire, in association with the Unusual Ventures by the Jyoti Bansal, Kairos Ventures and ShangBay Capital.

The startup plans to use the funding for the R&D and building a suite of hybrid digital and physical orthodontic services.

According to a statement, a significant portion of the funding will be deployed in Kerala to set up a development center in the Kochi Infopark.

Speaking about the development, Ren Menon, Co-founder, and CEO of OrthoFX said,

“We are building OrthoFX to be the leading innovator and the preferred global brand in digital orthodontics. We are at the forefront of transforming the standard of care in a direction that is aligned with the emerging changes in consumer preferences. The rich talent pool that is available in Kerala to an employer like OrthoFX makes it a very attractive destination for our expansion plans. The same should be true for other medical device businesses as well.”