Pickright Technologies secured $175K from angel investors

Pickright Technologies, a marketplace for the stock market advisors and investors, has now announced that it has secured $175000 in a seed funding round from the angel investors.

The investment will be going to be used by the startup in marketing, product development, and positioning the brand in the market.

“Saving smart and investing right is the need of the hour. Enabling through a digital platform and making investments a level playing field for all is what Pickright does. We are working on creating a smart intuitive platform which learns continuously on the user and creates a very dynamic and personalised investment portfolio for users. Our platform is an aggregator for RIAs and other investment platforms,” said Archana Elapavuluri, Co-founder and CEO of Pickright Technologies.

Talking about the investment, Vikram Pandya Director Fintech at SP Jain School of Global Management added,

“Pickright’s result-driven trusted ecosystem of SEBI registered experts and one-click trades make it easy and intuitive for Gen Y and Gen Z to enter the stock market. We believe the market will continue to see a shift of millennials towards technology driven platforms like Pickright and will scale even further.”