Other companies see this as an opportunity as Tesla halts work from home

Recently Elon Musk announced that Tesla will no longer be having work from home option. Other companies are taking this as an opportunity to hire Tesla executives by providing work-from-home options. Amazon Web Services Technical Recruiting Leader Zafar Choudhury said it through Linkedin. Stating that “If the Emperor of Mars doesn’t want you, I’ll be happy to bring you over to #AWS”. “

It is said that Elon Musk’s other company SpaceX is also pushing its employees to come to offices. Now that the spread of COVID-19 is not as much as earlier, the work from home demand is increasing. Many executives did not receive the news well, especially as Musk said that employees working from home are as good as not working. As of now, Tesla will consider the employees who don’t come to the office as their resignation.

This is seen as an opportunity by other companies. The work from home trend started recently and many companies continue to adopt the culture. Companies have been calling employees to work from the office, however part of the employees still continue to work from home. It appears that Choudhury did want to attract talent from Tesla.

The post said, “If the Emperor of Mars doesn’t want you, I’ll be happy to bring you over to #AWS. If you don’t like to be micromanaged by the Elon Musk’s of the world, come to #AWSIdentity!”

Hiring process

Amazon initiated a policy last year regarding remote positions, indicating it would let corporate employees work from home indefinitely. Twitter, a company that is expected to be acquired by Musk in the coming months after a $44 billion deal announced in late April, is also heavily reliant on remote positions for its employees. This policy remains in question as Musk’s acquisition date moves closer and the Tesla CEO continues to line up financing for the deal. The new policy was met with mixed reviews, especially as remote employment has become more relevant since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The

Musk had his reasons for axing the WFH policy. “There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while,” Musk explained in a company-wide email to employees. “Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.”