Overwatch Confirms Start Date For Lunar New Year 2022 Event

The Overwatch Lunar New Year event will return in 2022, and as usual, it will likely bring the usual number of skins and regular game modes. One of the biggest shooters in gaming, Overwatch is no stranger to Chinese New Year content, with the game recently announcing its 2022 festivities. Chinese New Year is one of the biggest events of the year for Overwatch, and the game is getting a festive skin. As well as a new game mode every January. This event in recent years has seen the addition of new skins for popular shooter heroes, such as Orissa’s Ox skin, while the Lijiang Tower map variant is playable. Looks like the fun is about to kick off with New Year 2022 in Overwatch Lunar kicking off January 25th. The Overwatch League will use an early version of the game when the 2022 season begins next April.

The only good thing is that Overwatch events happen around the same time every year, with a new one basically every two to three months. These events continue to bring in great skins and allow fans to really feel like the main character they play is getting some good skins every year. At the moment, the annual Overwatch events are the only thing that attracts players besides their love for the game. Most fans are hoping that Overwatch will continue for years to come.

With only nine days left until Lunar New Year 2022, Blizzard has officially announced the start date for the event. Overwatch’s next seasonal event will focus on the Lunar New Year, the Chinese New Year. Event 2022: As originally announced by Blizzard last week, the Overwatch Year of the Lunar New Year event will begin on January 25th. As for when the event should start on that date, Blizzard usually launches new Overwatch events around 9 pm PT/12 pm.

One thing Overwatch players can almost certainly look forward to is the ability to unlock skins from past Chinese New Year events. Assuming Blizzard continues to hold the Overwatch event the way it did in 2021, we can expect to drop five Legendary skins and three Epic skins during the Lunar Holidays. Additionally, all previous Lunar New Year Legendary skins will be available for purchase during the event, so if you missed something like Echo of Kkachi (one of our favorite 2021 skins) or the Serpent Widowmaker, you’re the first Second chance to add them to your collection.

🐯 Overwatch Year of the Tiger begins Jan 25. pic.twitter.com/ens818B2kV — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 23, 2022

Events also tend to feature a plethora of new skins, with the 2021 event having eight skins and the 2020 event adding seven skins to the game. Of course, new skins are the most needed, not sure how much will be added this year. Maybe tonight (starting at 5 pm) we might see some new skins on Overwatch’s social channels ahead of the event starting tomorrow.

