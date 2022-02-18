Overwatch League 2022 Season Starting In May Using Early Version Of Overwatch 2

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the upcoming season of Overwatch League is slated to launch in May 2022 and will use an “early version” of Overwatch 2 before the game’s launch. This means that, as previously announced, its next Season 5 will take place in an early version. The Alliance is expanding it in the new 2022 Community Update, according to GamePoint. As it stands, the 2022 season will kick off with the first installment of Overwatch 2, the long-awaited sequel to the current game.

Some of the planned Overwatch changes coming to Overwatch 2, such as the new 5v5 squad formation and the new Push game mode, will be implemented in Season 5. Overwatch 2 will also focus on co-op story missions. Overwatch will support a “shared multiplayer environment” between it and the original Overwatch so that players in both games can compete together in existing player versus player (PvP) modes while keeping all unlocked cosmetic items and other features. While Overwatch 2 matches most of the sequels with new modes, maps, and characters, most of the new modes will also be added to the first game as Blizzard looks for a “shared multiplayer environment”.

