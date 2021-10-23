Overwatch’s Mccree has a new name, Cole Cassidy

In August, the Overwatch development team announced that it was changing the name of former Blizzard Entertainment employee Jesse McCree’s who borrowed the name from the cowboy with the gun. The studio has revealed that Overwatch’s Mccree has a new name and that the game is flipping the switch as part of the character story. The Overwatch development team announced that they were changing the name of the characters from Jesse McCree, a former Blizzard employee, to Cole Cassiday.

The new name is to be changed after Jesse McCree, the namesake of the notorious Outlaw of Overwatch, left Activision Blizzard on behalf of a California lawsuit against the company for sexual harassment and gender discrimination. An ongoing lawsuit was filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against Blizzard.

Cole Cassidy will arrive in Overwatch on October 26, 2021, in a complete makeover as part of a new story arc. The developers of World of Warcraft and Overwatch have undertaken to remove all references to those involved in the lawsuit, including the renaming of characters, locations, and names of employees.

The name change is part of Blizzard's new policy prohibiting characters and locations in its games from being named after current or former employees. Blizzards are testing a few changes to the Overwatch hero McCree in the current experimental patch, such as the ability to use combat roles in the air, but these changes will go live at the same time as his new name.