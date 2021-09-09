Oxbotica and AppliedEV team-up to develop a fully autonomous EV

The self-driving software startup Oxbotica anounced that it has teamed up with AppliedEV to make a fully autonomous vehicle. Additionally, the vehicle will have additional multi-purpose features of being deployed in a wide range of commercial applications. The first application is planned to be industrial logistics and goods delivery.

Oxbotica founder Paul Newman said in a statement, “We have an ambitious deployment goal over the coming years, driven by an extraordinary market appetite for a world-class product.”

In April, the company was known to have received over 10 million pounds ($13.5 million) from British online grocer Ocado. It was a move to reduce the costs of delivery transportation. Head of advanced technology at Ocado Technology, Alex Harvey said, “We are really excited and supportive of this collaboration between Oxbotica and AppliedEV as we see it as an important step on our journey to developing advanced autonomous mobility solutions for the Ocado Smart Platform,”

AppliedEV was formed by former Tesla and General Motors executives. It is an all-wheel-drive system, which can be operated on-road or off-road. They will be providing an EV platform to Oxbotica. The battery size of its vehicles is similar to duty and charge cycles. Further, they have an efficiency of up to 10 miles/kWh.

Oxbotica developments

Oxbotica provides the full suite of autonomous software. It is fully modular and is flexible to use any lidar or vision sensor suite. The low compute power requirements make it convenient for localization and perception. Furthermore, their software package includes simulation, risk management, audit, mapping, and insurance.

Paul Newman, Founder & CTO of Oxbotica, said, “Working in collaboration with AppliedEV to provide the market with an autonomy solution comprising both hardware and software with the highest safety standards is a singular and unifying goal. We have an ambitious deployment goal over the coming years, driven by an extraordinary market appetite for a world-class product.”

Julian Broadbent, Founder & CEO of AppliedEV, said: “Oxbotica and AEV both see an opportunity in the market to come together with a unique offering of strong commercial outcomes as early as 12 months. The real value of automated vehicles is to operate without the presence of a driver with high levels of safety. There are not many instances where you will find full autonomous vehicles in the market doing a real job, with real economics. Removing the driver and passengers reduces the risk and creates new levels of value and service.”