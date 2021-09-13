Oxenfree 2 Villians are breaking the original game

According to Eurogamer, developer Night School announced on Twitter that the antagonist of the sequel, Signal, had entered the first Oxenfree game via radio waves. Players began to find radio posters teasing the occasion of OxenFree II, which appeared as a set-up for a villain in the sequel.

Several new radio connections in the game were discovered by fans, as can be seen in videos posted online. Radio broadcasts offer players the opportunity to discover the villains of the sequel, a collective group known as “Parentage,” as well as a little characterization and background of the group that shows how significant they are and how their actions resonate through the original game.

Now that there’s more history behind the original game, it’s time to take a look at what’s next. Riley follows as she returns to her hometown of Kemena to investigate a mysterious radio signal. All this is thanks to an update to the game which adds loads of Easter eggs so fans can find and tease the events of the next “development adventure” over the next few years.

One year after Oxenfree started, Alex, Michael, and Clarissa take a trip to Edwards Island, where they spend the day together. The original Oxen Free allowed players to take on the role of Alex, her stepbrother, and a group of friends who ventured to the island to party. Oxenfares’s mysterious Edwards Island won’t make a comeback in the sequel, as Night School was teased in the revealing trailer.

Five years after its release, Night School Studios has updated the original game with a series of new audio teasers based on Villains: Oxenfree II. We delved into the Fourth Wall area to learn more about the upcoming sequel and talk to members of the studio about why they did what they did, why they decided to bridge the games, how it prepared players for the sequel, and more.