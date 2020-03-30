Oyo and Apollo Hospitals Join Forces In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Oyo Rooms announced on Monday that it would be partnering with Apollo Hospitals to provide suspected patients with quarantine facilities. The Gurgaon-based hotel chain will be offering sanitized accommodations to those potentially infected with the virus and in need of self-isolation.

Apollo Hospitals in turn will provide patients with “light medical supervision”. The partnership is part of Apollo’s Project Stay I (Stay Isolated). The Indian hospital chain is partnering with hotel chains, including Lemon Tree and Ginger Hotels, in an effort to provide isolation rooms for those in need of the same. This is with the aim of easing the burden on the country’s medical infrastructure, and creating a barrier making sure patients reach hospital doors on when absolutely necessary.

Oyo will provide sanitized beds and facilities in “Covid19 exclusive hotels”, in proximity to Apollo hospitals. The project will begin in Bangalore and Hyderabad and soon extend to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Commenting on the venture, CEO and Founder of Oyo Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal stated, “Our partnership with Apollo Hospitals has been developed to ensure we utilize capacity where possible to create highly sanitized pay per use quarantine facilities under the guidance and supervision of medical professionals.”

The project in one of two being taken up by the hotel chain in its contribution in the fight against the global pandemic. Apart from the partnership, certain other hotels are being focused towards providing shelter to locals and foreign tourists stranded globally, due to travel restrictions.

Commenting on the developments, and the company’s stance on the same, Mr. Agarwal assured that Oyo stands committed to assisting individuals in need, in any capacity it can during this crisis.

