Gradeup to provide free Lives classes for students from 8th to 12th amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Ed-tech startup Gradeup has launched #PadhaiNahiRukegi campaign amid Covid-19 Outbreak. The campaign will specifically cater to the education needs of students from class 8th to 12th; especially those preparing for JEE and NEET exams. All classes will be free of cost and will commence on the Goprep app, powered by Gradeup.

In the classes, the focus will be on topics covered during the first two months in schools, as schools remain shut due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the time when their new session is about to start.

Shobhit Bhatnagar, Co-founder & CEO, Gradeup, said, “We want to ensure that students’ education should continue; their learning should go on uninterrupted. Most schools open for new sessions around this time, but due to the current crisis, it will be delayed by a few weeks. By offering these courses for free, we want to make sure that no student’s time is wasted.”

Shobhit Bhatnagar, added, “Students preparing for exams such as JEE and NEET are confined within the four walls of their home due to this pandemic. If they need any help or guidance, they can’t go to their coaching/ tuition centres, the services they’ve already paid for. We at Gradeup are committed to providing free live classes and guidance to our students through our expert faculty, which include IIT graduates and doctors who have mentored lakhs of students.”

