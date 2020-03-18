OYO receives Series F funding of $807M from SoftBank

OYO Hotels and Homes has now received a tranche of $807 million in the funding round of Series F. The fresh tranche has come from the existing investors SoftBank, and Founder Ritesh Agarwal owned RA Hospitality Holdings.

According to the report, $506.75 million has been infused by the SoftBank, which will hold a 50.6% stake in the hospitality unicorn via SVF India Holdings, while on the other hand, RA Holdings will have 25.87%.

In a statement, OYO’s spokesperson said,

“We are happy to confirm the filings of the closure of the Series F primary round announced in July 2019. This is a key development for OYO Hotels & Homes, and additional funds will help the business achieve its strategic objectives for 2020, which include accretive and sustainable growth, operational excellence and investment in corporate governance and training. This round has been financed by RA Hospitality Holdings and Softbank Vision Fund for a sum of $1.5 billion.”

