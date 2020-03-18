Fintso secured $2.6M in maiden funding round

Fintso, a wealth management platform, has now secured $2.6 million from a set of individual angel investors, including the Pratul Shroff, Rajeev Juneja, Dilip Khandelwal, Piyush Gupta, and some other few HNI in India.

According to the startup, this funding will be used to build a state of the art platform that helps IFAs to nurture client relationships, enable seamless operations, and help them to enhance productivity.

Apart from this, Fintso will also use it to strengthen its operations and to service teams to offer real-time support to its audience.

Commenting on the investment, George Mitra, Co-founder, and CEO of Fintso, said,

“We are extremely happy to have investors who believe in what we are doing and are providing much more than capital – by sharing their knowledge and experience. Their experience in having started and built-out enterprises, and being professionals who steer large organisations, will be invaluable for Fintso in its journey.”

