Oyo To Pay The Family Of The Deceased Workers Due To COVID-19, 8 Months Of Salary

Oyo Rooms and Services, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corporation, has just recently announced that it will be providing bereavement support for the families of the employees of OYO rooms and Services who got deceased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the case of the death of any employee of OYO, the company will support the family of the employee with eight months of salary and term insurance payout which will be equivalent to three years of annual salary. The company would also be responsible for the education of the employee’s children (up to 2 children). The company will also extend the medical coverage of the deceased employees’ spouse and children up till ₹3 Lakhs.

Along with these statutory advantages, the employees’ legal heirs and their nominees will be given an opportunity to liquidate and settle the vested options or the shares that are implemented upon the occurrence of the next liquidity event.

OYO’s Founder and CEO- Ritesh Agarwal tweeted about this saying- “COVID-19’s second wave has been devastating for many. During this time, the wellbeing of OYOpreneurs & their families is our utmost priority. Unfortunately, some of our colleagues have lost their battle with COVID-19 & we hope that our bereavement support will help their kin”

The company said that it has also already extended Covid-relate healthcare benefits for the families of its former employees’ who got deceased. These facilities include the exclusive access to ‘OYO COVID Campions’ which is a community of more than 200 volunteers across almost 50 cities. This community ensures the response and support for verified information on facilities, the supply of oxygen, medical supply and access to OYO sourced oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

Agarwal, in this tweet said that the company wants to do something not just for their employees but also for their extended families.

While making this statement via Twitter, Ritesh Agarwal said that more than 500 employees along with their family members were recently vaccinated through a vaccination drive which was set up in partnership between OYO and Max Healthcare in Delhi- NCR. The company also said that it is in between the process of setting up more of such camps for its employees across the entire nation.

“Over 200 OYO volunteers across 50+ cities continue to help our current employees & we are further extending COVID support & resources ranging from oxygen concentrators to medical supplies round the clock to OYO Alumni & their families,” said OYO in a Tweet.

Not much long ago, OYO had also introduced the ‘4 day per week’ policy for work until July with unlimited paid leaves without any reason asked till July.