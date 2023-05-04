PacWest Bank considers sale or breaking up businesses amid stock drop

PacWest Bancorp, a regional bank based in California, is reportedly exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, according to anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

While no formal process for an auction has been initiated, sources suggest that selling all of the bank’s businesses as one has not been an attractive proposition for many entities.

As an alternative, PacWest Bancorp is said to be evaluating options such as raising capital or breaking up its businesses. The bank has recently experienced a decline in deposits, which fell by nearly 17% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, and by about 15% year-over-year.

Despite this decline, the bank’s CEO, Paul Taylor, had earlier described deposits as stabilizing and rebounding. It is unclear what led to the recent decline in deposits, and whether it is indicative of larger problems at the bank.

If PacWest Bancorp does decide to sell or break up its businesses, it would be part of a larger trend in the banking industry, which has seen a wave of consolidation and restructuring in recent years.

While consolidation can help banks achieve economies of scale and reduce costs, it can also lead to job losses and reduced competition in the industry.

PacWest Bancorp’s strategic options will have significant implications not just for the bank and its employees, but also for the wider banking industry in the region.

PacWest Bank’s falling stock raises concerns

During the initial three months of 2023, PacWest Bancorp experienced a non-cash impairment to its goodwill of $1.38 billion, which was caused by a decrease in its stock price due to the current market fluctuations.

Despite this charge, the bank stated that it has no impact on its regulatory capital ratios, cash flows, or liquidity position. PacWest’s shares have seen a significant decrease in price, falling nearly 72% since the beginning of 2023 as of Wednesday evening, with an additional drop of almost 52% after hours.

The bank’s CEO, Paul Taylor, announced that the company has taken steps to maximize liquidity, including exploring strategic asset sales, such as the transfer of its $2.7 billion lender finance loan portfolio, which will be held for sale.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) recently approved JPMorgan Chase’s bid to purchase First Republic Bank, following the takeover of two other banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, by the FDIC in March. The collapse of another bank, Silvergate, further added to the market turbulence, leading to fears of additional failures.

The potential sale or other moves by PacWest Bancorp could have implications for the broader banking industry. If PacWest were to sell all of its businesses as one, it could lead to consolidation in the industry, which could potentially limit competition.

On the other hand, if PacWest were to break up its businesses or raise capital, it could provide opportunities for other banks to acquire its assets or expand their own operations.

The recent collapses of some banks, such as Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate, have already caused some turbulence in the market and raised concerns about additional failures.

However, it’s important to note that the banking sector as a whole remains strong and well-capitalized, and regulators are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and stability of the financial system.

