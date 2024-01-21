On Steam’s all-time charts, Palworld has surpassed industry titans like Cyberpunk 2077 as it continues its unprecedented early access ascension. According to the Steam Database, the popular base-building and monster-taming game had an estimated top concurrent player count of 1,200,000. Only six games have ever reached the one million mark, including Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, MMO Lost Ark, Counter-Strike 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Palworld is now in the same category as these incredible titles.

Palworld has surpassed Cyberpunk 2077’s remarkable figures to become the paid game with the largest concurrent player peak, thanks to its incredible popularity that is constantly growing. The only games that have greater concurrent player peaks are all free-to-play titles, however, it should be mentioned that PUBG had higher numbers even prior to making the switch to free-play.

To refresh your memory, Palworld is an open world where “Pals,” or animal-like animals, live. In order to use these Pals for activities like base development, movement, and warfare, players must fight to obtain them. Palworld allows for online multiplayer gaming with up to 32 people on a single server in addition to solo play. The game, which was first unveiled in 2021, was live in early access for Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in January 2024. It was dubbed “Pokémon With Guns” because of its hilarious premise, which included guns and armed Pals. Additionally, the use of animals in the game for jobs such as food production and labor in factories and mines attracted notice.

It sold over 3 million copies

Palworld sold over three million copies in its first 48 hours of availability after launching in early access. Although the gameplay, substance, and satirical components received high marks, the design and mechanics were criticized for seeming to lack originality and for relying too much on shock comedy. Assuming control of a modifiable third-person avatar, players are assigned the mission of exploring the Palpagos Islands. Managing hunger, making tools, acquiring resources, and building bases that double as quick transit hubs are all part of the action.

Players can build and utilize new weapons, constructions, and decorations by unlocking them through a technology tree. More than a hundred animals called Pals live on the islands. In addition to employing “Pal Spheres” to weaken and capture Pals during combat, players may buy or sell Pals with other players via NPCs.

