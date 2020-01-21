Online Assessment Firm Mercer | Mettl launches AI-based spoken English evaluation tool – SpeechX

21 January 2020, India:

Online assessment Mercer | Mettl has launched a English proficiency assessment tool called SpeechX to expand its spectrum of assessment inventory.

The tool is meant to measure English proficiency in terms of pronunciation, fluency, listening comprehension, and grammar.

SpeechX is modeled on CEFR (The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages). It is designed to incorporate and simulate the nuances and practices adopted by the BPO industry.

The AI-algorithm that powers SpeechX is based on proprietary evaluation parameters of Mercer | Mettl and grading mechanism of its technology partner CarnegieSpeech that in turn leverages state-of-the-art, patented speech recognition as well as pinpointing technology licensed by the Carnegie Mellon University.

SpeechX assessments can be taken from anywhere, anytime from any device. They offer the remote proctoring option to clients to help them constantly monitor candidates during the assessments, making them highly secure and auditable.

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, said, “The introduction of SpeechX by Mercer| Mettl reflects its mission to advance talent measurement to unmapped subject domains. It aims to remove biases or functions of human errors by maintaining auditability and consistency throughout the assessment cycle.”

(Source – Mercer | Mettl)