Pantera Capital CEO sees blockchain technology as the future

Blockchain has been one of the most popular technologies in the past few years. As per the reports, the Chief Executive Officer of Pantera Capital, Mr. Morehead, stated that there could be an increment in the adoption of blockchain technology in the following years, which might lead to a price rally for some popular digital coins. He also stated a crypto bull run would come soon, while blockchain tech will be used by billions of people in the upcoming years. It is a very positive news for the market.

The CEO of Pantera Capital is bullish about crypto

In a recent interview for CNBC, Mr. Morehead said that cryptocurrencies would become tremendously popular after 4 to 5 years due to the benefit they can provide people with a monetary network. He added that crypto is very different, and we should remember that it is disruptive and can change several aspects of your life by the end of the next decade.

In addition, Morehead envisioned that a huge number of consumers would use this tech in the next few years, which could boost the prices of digital assets. Also, it would be worth noting the predictions of this individual because he has been quite accurate in the last few years.

In March 2020, Morehead predicted that the bitcoin would set a new all-time high record in the upcoming 12 months, and after one year of his claim, the bitcoin valuation reached upto 60,000 dollars. Investors would be happy seeing Morehead in favor of bitcoin and its bright future.

Rally is on the way

Morehead claims that the crypto bull run is on the way. He thinks that in the upcoming years, due to the high use of blockchain tech, the prices of several famous digital assets could be significantly increased, which will be great for the market and investors.

Talking about the blockchain rally, Mr. Morehead stated that BTC, as well as ETH, were previously everything, but now there are many vital projects out in the industry that rally more than these two most prominent cryptocurrencies, which could be understood by the market’s condition.

