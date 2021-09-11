Pantera capital raises $369 million to invest in crypto

Pantera Capital is an investment firm that has over $4.7 billion in assets under management. It has always been inclined towards the crypto ecosystem, but recently, as Pantera capital raises $369 million, it becomes even more equipped for the future. The firm had a target to raise $600 million but was unable to do so. But since anyone can invest any time in the fund, they will ultimately reach that level. The investment till now involved 107 individuals who are willing to bet on the crypto ecosystem.

About Pantera Capital

Pantera capital was found in 2003 by Dan Morehead. Initially, the firm focused on different types of assets, but after BTC was launched, it didn’t take long to shift focus to the blockchain industry.

The firm is not to be taken lightly. They entered the crypto markets when literally no one else gave importance to it. Pantera launched its first crypto fund back in 2013 when Bitcoin was less than $100. After that, they also launched a fund that focused solely on the blockchain. The form also offered an easily stage token fund back in 2017, which was also a first. All this shows that they have known the market for a long time now. This is why I don’t think it will be long before the company raises more capital for their latest crypto venture.

The latest crypto fund

Pantera Capital’s new fund that they raised $369 million for will be very diverse. It will have different types of crypto investments, from easily stage protocol to Bitcoin and Ethereum. This will rather become an easy way for investors to diversify their portfolios using a single fund without any trouble. And it is not just them; a lot of other firms have announced crypto funds as well. Yes, the one Pantera has announced is much smaller, but we can expect great things from the old player in the game. Seeing the current market scenario, it is obvious that this is a great opportunity for entering the market, and if prices dip, we could get even better DCA points.

What are your thoughts on Pantera Capital as it raises $369 million for a crypto fund? And do you think that their fund will be able to attract more investors soon? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: NFT “Bored Ape” sells for $24.4M in Sotheby’s online auction.