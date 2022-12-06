Parents dancing on TikTok and recording their kids reaction is the cutest thing you will see on the internet

This new viral trend of parents dancing on TikTok and recording their kids has to be categorized under the cutest video ideas ever. The parents dance to Taylor Swift’s song Love Story and ask their kids to record the dance. But when the kids hold the phone, the parents turn the camera to record their kid’s reactions to their dance. And I am telling you, it is wholesome.

One of the first videos is posted by Sian on Tiktok. She danced in front of her daughter and got the cutest reaction possible.

Her daughter was giggling in the video, and her smile is memorable. Most video comments also talked about how beautiful she looks with that smile.

One of the viewers even described it as, “omg this is the cutest thing ever walk this earth her smile brightens up this world.”

Watch it here:

The next video was posted by Madison and she danced in front of her son. Not only did he have a cute reaction, but he was also vibing with the song swaying his head. The sparkle in this kid’s eyes was full of love.

In the entire video, her son was biting his tongue and looked as if he was shy seeing his mother dance.

One of the viewers described it well saying, “He’s shy..embarrassed and proud of you all at the same time!!”

Watch it here:

The last video here is of a dad who danced in front of his princess, his daughter. And when I am telling you, princess, it’s literally and metaphorically because she does look like one.

I could watch her reaction video all day and still find it cute. Her smile and her reaction are just too sweet. When the dad kneels down in the song to pull out the ring, she even sways with him and turns around.

Just go and watch it; I am telling you, it’s wholesome:

Did you like the idea of parents dancing on TikTok and recording their kids to see their reactions? Would you have done it if you had a kid? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Guy dumps girl midway as she travels to Berlin to meet him, but she has an even better time.