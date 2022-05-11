Parimatch IN Download Mobile App & Login

The Parimatch app is a functional addition to the bookmaker’s official website. Users no longer have to enter their details every time to place a bet. Moreover, the level of convenience is multiplied. Also, the parimatch mobile app has a convenient and simple interface: here you can register, fully manage your account and use the bookmaker’s bonuses and promo codes. On the main page of the Parimatch app is the line for the events that are currently taking place. They are grouped by sport and arranged on the screen according to your previous bets and start time.

That is, if you bet a lot on cricket, it will appear above all other sports. The variety of sports in the Parimatch app is above average: 20-30 positions depending on the season. Lines are often published with a slight delay, but this is normal. Almost everything is formed by the in-house analytical department. There is a special focus on cricket, with competitions in several countries from different continents and a good number of markets with high odds.

Registration via Parimatch App

To open a new parimatch account, all you need to do is complete a simple registration:

phone number

date of birth

email address

You will receive an SMS code to confirm your phone number.

All other information about the player is necessary for identification. The e-mail address indicated in the application form shall be confirmed for the successful completion of the registration (a message with a link will be sent to the e-mail).

Sports betting bonus

Parimatch wouldn’t be such a widely popular and respected betting brand if it didn’t have a decent, albeit uncomplicated, bonus system. The current offer on the Parimatch app is the following, namely the Cash Welcome Bonus. The company is providing an exclusive offer of 100% up to 12,000 Indian rupees to absolutely every new player after they have successfully registered with Parimatch. This bonus is given for half of the first deposit and is transferred to a so-called temporary bonus account, from which the money can be withdrawn after the wagering conditions are met. The wagering conditions are as follows: bonus funds must be wagered on events with odds of at least 1.5 and must be wagered at least five times. In addition, new offers such as free bets or a deposit bonus are frequently published. So sign up for the newsletter and check the parimatch app more often so you don’t miss out on anything interesting.

Login Parimatch

To log into your account, you need to open the parimatch app and then enter your mobile number and password. You can enter your email or account number instead of your phone number. After logging in, the current balance in rupees will be available on the home screen. To manage your account, there is a personal account where you can make financial transactions, keep track of your bonus progress and view your betting history.

For a more convenient login to the parimatch app on iPhones devices, you can set up a Touch ID login in the settings. You can now simply tap the Home button every time you log in to the app instead of entering your password. This is very convenient and quick.