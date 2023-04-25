Parimatch Mobile App Download India 2023

Parimatch Mobile App

The Parimatch app is the best option for those who like to play gambling and casino games from their mobile phones. This application is from one of the most famous betting operators that has been on the market for almost 30 years. To use the bookmaker’s services from a mobile device, you need to download the Parimatch app on Android or iOS.

All versions of the software have the same design and functions, so they are suitable for betting on pre-match and live events, participating in promotions and using bonuses, managing accounts, and contacting support. In this review, we will talk about all the features of the mobile application.

Sports betting

In the application, you can place bets on about 1,000 different games. More than 35 different sports and more than 600 leagues are available. The most popular events as well as niche events are available.

The Parimatch mobile app offers a variety of betting options, including bets on the winner of the match, one-on-one bets, corners and cards, and much more. In addition, the bookmaker promises high odds even for esports.

In addition to pre-match bets, live matches will be available in the app. You will be able to watch broadcasts in high quality and make profitable bets thanks to the updated coefficients.

How to download the Parimatch App for IOS

To get the Parimatch app on your device, follow these steps:

Go to the official website from a mobile browser; Expand the advanced menus in the lower right corner; select the mobile applications section; Select iOS apps. You will be automatically redirected to the official App Store page. Then you can install it the way you are used to.

System requirements for IOS

The mobile application will be successfully installed on your device if it has the following characteristics:

Operating system IOS 10.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Processor 1.4 GHz or higher Memory space At least 30 Mb

How to download the Parimatch App for Android

To download the Parimatch app, do the following:

Go to the official website from a mobile browser; Expand the advanced menus in the lower right corner; Select the mobile section; Select Android apps; The apk file will start downloading. To install it successfully, go to your device’s security settings and allow downloading from unknown sources.

System requirements for Android

The application is well optimized and therefore has a high speed and low system requirements:

Operating system Android 5.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Processor 1.4 GHz or higher Memory space At least 30 Mb

How to register via Parimatch Application

Registration in the Parimatch app will take only a few minutes if you follow the step-by-step instructions:

Log in to the betting app; Click on the registration button on the main page; Enter your phone number, email address, and password in the special form; Accept the Terms and confirm that you are 18 years old; Complete the registration process.

After that, you will be able to log in to your account using the credentials you provided during registration. The platform also offers the possibility of recovering a forgotten/lost password.

Casino games

In the mobile application, you can choose from several casino games. These include slot machines, roulette, blackjack, poker and other games. You can play slots from the best software developers and get good winnings if you choose slot machines with progressive jackpots and good RTP. If you want to experience complete immersion in the game world, then choose live games. Here, you can chat with a real dealer and enjoy playing real blackjack or roulette during a high-quality live broadcast.

Parimatch App Payment Methods

With the Parimatch mobile app, you can make any monetary transaction. All methods are user-tested and reliable. Deposits are received immediately, but the withdrawal of funds will have to wait from several hours to several days, depending on the payment system you choose. If you need fast transactions, choose cryptocurrency or e-wallets. Also available:

PayTM;

Skrill;

UPI;

Cryptocurrency;

MuchBetter.

Visa;

AstroPay;

Neteller;

Bank Wire.

Customer support

Using the Parimatch mobile app, you can contact customer support. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are also very happy to help in Hindi. To contact support, go to the main menu and select the Support tab. With the help of the mobile application, you can choose a convenient way to contact the support service:

Live chat;

WhatsApp

Telegram;

Email;

FAQ.

FAQ

What should I do if I can’t download the apk of Parimatch?

Make sure that there is enough free space on your device, and remove restrictions on installing applications from unverified sources.

How do I withdraw money to a bank card?

Financial transactions are carried out on your personal account. Click the “Profile” button in the lower right corner, click “Withdraw money” and select any of the proposed payment systems.

What is the difference between the mobile version and the app?

The mobile site has almost the same interface as the application. The mobile site has a simplified interface: there are no unnecessary graphic elements and blocks with information.

