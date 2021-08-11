Pax Australia 2021 Is Canceled

Pax Australia 2021 has officially cancelled its in-person event and will happen as an online-only event for the second time in a row due to risks regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Australia. The event was originally planned for 8-10 October in Melbourne, the major game fair PAX OFF is postponed until next year as the delta version of COVID-19 continues to rage through the eastern states. With the support of local government and health authorities and in anticipation of an improvement of the global COVID-19 situation, the PAX Game Fair in Boston returned to PAX East on June 3-6.

