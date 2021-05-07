Paytm adds new COVID-19 vaccine finder tool.

Paytm is an Indian cashless online wallet along with an online payment portal which is certifies by the government and used by a lot of websites and online stores to process online payment. It was the first application to help India go cashless, besides the phone banking apps. PayTM is owned by an Indian Noida, Uttar Pradesh based company- One97 Communications Ltd. The application was launched in August 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma who is now the Chief Executive Officer at Paytm.

Since the launch of the application, its use and purpose and policies have changed a lot. Paytm is not just for money transfer, it is now used as a wallet, for instant payment, and to receive money as well.

It offers a lot of ways of transferring money. The options are scan and pay, bank to bank transfer, pay through phone number, pay using UPI, etc.

The app has made a lot of changes in the recent times. It gives an option of direct recharge and payment for several services like prepaid mobile recharge, DTH recharge, buy online bus tickets, book movie tickets, and shop online through online Paytm store itself. These are just a few of the many services offered by Paytm.

The latest feature added to the application is COVID-19 vaccine finder tool. This feature is still in the stage of crucial development. It will help its users to find COVID-19 vaccination centres near their home. The feature also includes COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool on the application on both Android and iOS operating systems. Many people find it difficult to find the nearest vaccination centres available. Hence Paytm came up with this new feature to solve this problem.

The announcement of launching this new feature was made on Twitter. Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma made the announcement. He believes that this feature will boost and inspire people to get vaccinated more.

This feature is designed in a way that it tallies real time data collected from the government vaccination digital platform CoWIN. Users can also link their CoWin accounts to the app. Users are made aware that the database available on the CoWIN Vaccinator App and the government website will be the same as the one displayed on the Paytm application.

The application also has notification alert feature for when the slots are available near them so that the people can book the slots on the given date and time. For this the users will have to put in their pincode and area. However, this feature will only show the slots available and will not book the slots for you. Registration can only be done by using CoWin, Aarogya Setu and Umaang application only.