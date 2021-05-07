Microsoft To Soon Launch Windows 10X – A New Competitor For Chrome OS

For more than a decade, Microsoft has tried and failed to create a simpler version of Windows. The most recent effort, Windows 10X, is said to have been shelved in favour of upgrading Windows 10.

Microsoft’s Windows 10X – What You Should Know

According to Petri, Windows 10X will not be released this year, and the OS will most likely never be released in its current form. Microsoft had planned to release Windows 10X, a lighter and more streamlined version of Windows, alongside modern dual-screen gadgets such as the Surface Neo. That was before the pandemic when Microsoft wanted to make Windows 10X the default operating system for single-screen laptops.

The change was made to make Windows 10X look more like a Chrome OS rival. A streamlined GUI, an improved Start menu without Live Tiles, multitasking enhancements, and a separate software container for performance and security were all included in Windows 10X. Microsoft’s ultimate target for 10X was to build a cloud-powered version of Windows that was stripped-down, simplified, and modern.

Microsoft has long seen Chromebooks as a serious challenge to companies and colleges, but demand for standard Windows laptops has risen dramatically in the last year. The PC industry hasn’t slowed down since the pandemic, despite a worldwide chip shortage. Increased Windows sales have helped Microsoft directly. In the most recent year, Windows OEM sales increased by 10%, indicating high market PC demand. Windows non-pro OEM sales increased by 44%.

According to Microsoft, there are now 1.3 billion active Windows 10 computers. That’s a large number of devices, and it seems Microsoft is now concentrating on refining the core of Windows rather than releasing a new version. With modern system icons, File Explorer updates, and even the removal of Windows 95-era icons, Microsoft has been steadily upgrading the user experience of Windows 10.

All of these aesthetic enhancements are part of a larger project known as Sun Valley. Microsoft hasn’t said anything about this project yet, although a career posting earlier this year hinted at a “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows.” The Windows 10 21H2 upgrade, which should launch in October, is expected to bring a slew of visual updates.

Microsoft is now working to improve Windows for those who use it on a regular basis. The tech company is slowly addressing the problem of rearranging apps on different monitors, as well as adding Xbox Auto HDR and expanding Bluetooth audio support.

After more than a decade of attempting to simplify Windows, Microsoft seems to be returning to its roots. Windows RT was released in 2012, followed by Windows 10 S in 2017. Both struggled to make Windows easier to use, but Windows 10X has some fascinating improvements that would almost certainly make their way into Windows 10.