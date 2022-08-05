Paytm down, users take to Twitter to show frustration

The online payment platform Paytm experienced an interruption on Friday morning, and numerous users have since complained about being unable to use the platform’s services. Users attempting to complete payments reportedly experienced involuntary logging out and were thereafter not really able to log back in. They experience the same problem on the Paytm website too though. However, customers can now easily log in once again using their information as Paytm has solved the problem.

Paytm transactions weren’t working and were instead redirecting users to the login screen, where inputting their details once more was ineffective. Rather, a “Something went wrong, please try again after some time” warning was presented to users. The Paytm app and website were down across the nation, according to outage tracking tool DownDetector as well. Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru are just a few of the major cities where Paytm users have to deal with the app being out of service for a while. Even more, traders are looking for restitution for the losses they incurred in F&O (Futures and Options) as a result of Paytm Money’s meltdown during market hours.

The issue came into light after several users took to twitter writing their concerns that Paytm was down and they weren’t able to complete their payments. “PayTM Down, Who knows how many people will suffer from losses “, wrote Abhishek Thenua, a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “Not just Paytm money, regular Paytm upi app is also down.” One of the frustrated users cited harassment and wrote, “So disgusting 😡 Harrasment 😡 Loss of Money 😡 #Paytm Server totally down. Now showing this.”

Several users also took the opportunity to make memes out of the situation. We’ve put some of them in pictures below:

Despite the situation being severely grave, some of these memes can really make you laugh.

Paytm too tweeted on the situation, informing its users of the outage that has happened and apologized for the same. Their tweet read, “Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved.”