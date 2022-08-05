In case you have been receiving calls without a caller ID and you are not sure whether to pick up the call or not, let me tell you one final thing, do not pick that call up! These calls are usually fraud and there is no way you can escape the spam calls if the caller ID is not visible to you.

What should you do in such a scenario?

You block these no caller ID calls from your smartphone.

There are a few ways by which you can block these no caller ID calls, follow these steps mentioned below and get rid of these spam calls all at once.

How to Block No Caller ID Calls on iPhone?

Unlock your iPhone. Go to Settings. Click on Do Not Disturb. Select Allow calls from All Contacts.

This is one of the workarounds I would say to avoid the spam calls, but this setting will block all numbers that are not saved on your iPhone already.

So, here is another one.

Unlock your iPhone. Go to Phone app. Tap on Contacts > Click on the plus icon to create new contact. Save the name as “No Caller ID”. Put the phone number as 000-000-0000. Tap on Done. Now Block this caller from the bottom of that page. Click on Block Contact and hit confirm.

Once this is done, all unsaved and unregistered phone numbers without caller IDs will be blocked from incoming on your iPhone.

For your information, these calls from no caller IDs are coming from marketing agencies, telemarketers and spammers who want to obtain your personal information or maybe to defraud you at some point. They have their caller IDs blocked to keep their numbers hidden as nobody will entertain their calls with their numbers showing. Hence, you cannot raise a complaint against them as per reports.

Also, there are private contacts who wish to keep their numbers hidden for privacy reasons which is also fine as it entails to security reasons. It can be President Biden who had to hide their caller ID for security purposes, and he must also use a satellite phone if I’m not mistaken.

Anyhow, if you find these calls annoying and you don’t want to receive them anymore, you can block these calls with the method I have shared above.

You can also do this directly by contacting your telecom service provider and have them block all calls without a caller ID.