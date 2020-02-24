Paytm Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

The Noida-based e-commerce payment company announced on Monday the nearing of a long awaited milestone. Since its inception in 2010, the fintech startup has grown from strength to strength, and took to Twitter to announce that they will soon be welcoming their 5,000,000th Paytm Money user.

Status: We are waiting to welcome our 5,000,000th user on @PaytmMoney 🥳😊 pic.twitter.com/WHdD8AeXUB — Paytm Money (@PaytmMoney) February 24, 2020

Earlier this month, the company unveiled, and launched its All-In-One POS devices, extending its reach and allowing for the acceptance of payments from non-Paytm platforms, including debit and credit cards.

Paytm had gradually cemented its place as one of India’s most succesful ventures, not only in the fintech landscape, but overall. Co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani too has not let the rapid rise go unnoticed, praising the company, and the POS devices in particular, for bringing multiple payment options together, and the benefit this brings to small-scale merchants.

Humbled to see such endorsement of @Paytm team’s work by Dear @NandanNilekani.

Reaffirming our commitment to make every Indian proud of our work in payments & finencial inclusion .

🙏🏼🙏🏼https://t.co/ahpkgpzgNW pic.twitter.com/MmltiCGBzF — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) February 5, 2020

Though the payment giant has grown from strength to strength, only time will tell where this constant innovation and expansion will take the company.

Comments

comments