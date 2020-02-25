Pepper secured Rs 2.2 Cr from Titan Capital and other angels

Pepper, which is an online content marketplace platform, has now secured INR 2.2 crore as a part of its seed funding round led by the Titan Capital, backed by the Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.

Some other marquee investors also participated in the round.

The company, which is founded in the month of November 2017 by the BITS Pilani student Rishabh Shekhar and Anirudh Singla, the startup, aims to be the largest content marketplace platform in India.

From strategy to execution, Pepper’s goal to make content creation accessible via an on-demand virtual workforce at all scales, languages, and verticals.

Anirudh Singla, the CEO of Pepper, said,

“With passion economy as a growing trend, it is important that you are able to enterprise your creators and help them grow. Pepper’s technology platform will not only be able to scale content creation to the tunes of hundreds of thousands of content pieces, but will also be able to create a framework that allows virtual collaboration of creators through tools on the platform.”

Alok Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, Indifi who invested in the startup said,

“Pepper got my attention as soon as it was pitched to me. But what convinced me were the founders, who at such an early age have made it into something formidable. They have been able to crack a lot of things, unit economics being one, and I believe that is the best start anyone can have for their company.”

Comments

comments