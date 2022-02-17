PEOPLE BASHING ‘TIMES’ FOR RUINING WORDLE

With every new wave of covid in India, we get to see a new wave of popularisation of mobile phone games all of a sudden. One mobile game that got very popular in the final months of 2021 and till now is Wordle. Wordle is a very simple game but at the same time very addictive. It is a game of guessing a 5-letter word in 24 hours. But the catch is you have to do this within 6 attempts. This admiration of the app among the people made New York Times buy Wordle in January 2022. The creator, Josh Wardle, sold his idea for an amount in the “low seven figures.”

However, it seems like the users didn’t really them.

The fans started showing their discomfort on Twitter when New York Times take off from Wardle. People are claiming that the difficulty level has increased quite a lot for them. According to the users, the game used to be a fun and light experience so far but now it is getting stressful. For reference, the wordle 243 which everyone is talking about is giving stressful goosebumps to the users.

Wordle 243 X/6 🟨⬛🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 literally no one talk to me I’m unavailable for the entire day. BYE — bb✨ (@jibbjabbs) February 17, 2022

Wordle 243 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛

⬛⬛🟩🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

So, basically the NYT wants us dead. — Shinra Tensei (@Mdu_da_Prince) February 17, 2022

Wordle 243 X (6/6*)#wordle243 ⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛

⬛🟨🟩🟨⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 me with one turn left: pic.twitter.com/INW4yYysFN — arianna 🌙 blank (@AriannaBlank) February 17, 2022

I don’t generally tweet this but WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCKKKKKK Wordle 243 X/6 🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 pic.twitter.com/FQtjxB055a — Sayan Das (@S4yanDas) February 17, 2022

This one level has made everyone crazy. Twitter is filled with unsuccessful trials and of course curse words that you would not like to see here. We get you.

The bubble of stress was burst when the company assures that there has been no change in the game or in the word list. Although they have made some small alterations. Like, they have removed problematic words from the system. The company says “remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words.” The publication also changed the font of the Wordle logo, which has some razzled and initially broke up people’s valued playing streaks.