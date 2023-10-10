In the United Kingdom, there are growing concerns expressed by a regulatory authority regarding the potential privacy risks associated with Snap’s AI chatbot, particularly in relation to children. The regulatory body at the center of this concern is the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which acts as the country’s privacy watchdog. The ICO has taken a proactive step by issuing an initial enforcement notice to Snap, citing worries about the company’s potential oversight in thoroughly evaluating the privacy implications of their generative AI chatbot, ‘My AI.’

John Edwards, the Information Commissioner, has highlighted that the ICO’s initial investigation findings suggest a notable lapse on Snap’s part in adequately identifying and assessing the privacy risks associated with My AI, especially concerning children and other users. This regulatory move underscores the ICO’s commitment to ensuring the protection of privacy in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technology.

ICO Raises Privacy Concerns Over Snap’s AI Chatbot ‘My AI’ and Threatens Potential UK Prohibition

The ICO’s notice serves as an initial signal to Snap, prompting the company to address the identified concerns effectively. The ICO has emphasized the need for Snap to thoroughly evaluate and mitigate the privacy risks associated with their AI chatbot. Failure to do so may potentially result in the prohibition of the ChatGPT-powered chatbot, My AI, within the UK.

It’s important to note that the initial enforcement notice is not an outright accusation of a legal violation by Snap but rather an early stage in the regulatory process. The ICO will carefully consider and review the submissions and responses provided by Snap before arriving at a final decision. This signifies a comprehensive and fair approach to addressing potential privacy issues while upholding data protection laws and fostering responsible AI deployment.

A Snap spokesperson informed Reuters, claiming, “My AI went through a robust legal and privacy review process before being made publicly available. We will continue to work constructively with the ICO to ensure they’re comfortable with our risk assessment procedures.”

Snap’s commitment to collaborating with regulatory bodies like the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) showcases a proactive approach towards compliance and ethical responsibility. Collaboration between tech companies and regulatory authorities is crucial in creating a framework that strikes a balance between technological advancement and the protection of privacy and legal boundaries.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) reported in May that Snapchat boasted 21 million monthly active users within the United Kingdom, a significant portion of whom fell in the age bracket of 13 to 17. Notably, this marked the inaugural integration of a generative AI system, dubbed My AI, into a prominent messaging platform within the country.

Ethical Concerns Surrounding My AI Chatbot on Snapchat

The functionality made its debut for Snapchat+ subscribers in February and was subsequently made available to all UK users by April. However, the introduction of the My AI chatbot sparked concerns among parents, extending beyond privacy apprehensions.

Parents expressed unease about the potential emotional confusion their children might experience in distinguishing between interactions with humans and AI entities that outwardly appear similar. A mother of a 13-year-old voiced her worries to CNN in April, emphasizing the challenge of teaching her child to emotionally discern between humans and AI, especially when they present virtually indistinguishable appearances from her daughter’s perspective. The introduction of My AI was seen as a boundary being crossed by Snapchat, stirring the debate on the ethical implications of blending human-like AI interactions into daily digital experiences.

It’s important to highlight that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has consistently imposed significant fines on social media platforms for mishandling children’s data. In a recent instance earlier this year, TikTok was slapped with a substantial penalty of £12.7 million ($15.8 million) by the ICO. This action was taken due to violations of data protection laws, specifically concerning the improper handling of personal information belonging to minors.