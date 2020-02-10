PetPooja secured Series A funding from Udaan

Udaan, which is a B2B eCommerce platform, has now made its first investment by infusing around INR 14 crore in point of sale and restaurant management software provider PetPooja, according to the report.

Udaan has made its investment via its Singapore entity, Trustroot Payment Pvt Ltd, picking up 6667 Series A CCPS shares at a premium of INR 20590 each. It also picked up another 100 equity shares in the company for INR 20680.

Founded in the year 2011, PetPooja aims to be the operating system of an F&B outlet and offers menu, billing, inventory management tools, online delivery, CRM as well as payments solution to restaurants.

“With the fragmented and unorganised channel, payment reliability is one of the biggest problems in India. Typically, sellers have to keep working with their channel and keep collecting payment in small amounts over a period of time. Udaan solves the issue of delayed payments with its reliable on-time, and full payment system.”

